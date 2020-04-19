COVID-19

Four more individuals have4 been confirmed with the COVOD-19 virus in Hunt County this weekend, making a total 30 people as of Sunday evening.

County Judge Bobby Stovall said the 27th and 28th individuals included a male, aged 50-64 residing in ZIP Code 75401; and a female, aged 50-64, residing in ZIP Code 75474.

The 29th and 30th positive test results included a female, aged 50-64 from ZIP Code 75401; and a female, aged 31-49 residing in ZIP Code 75428.

No additional details were immediately available.

