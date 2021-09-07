Hunt County has recorded more than two dozen deaths attributed to COVID-19 during the past 30 days.
More than 300 new cases of the virus were reported during the long holiday weekend.
* In its latest report, Texas Department of State Health Services indicated Hunt County had recorded 207 deaths attributed to COVID-19 as of Tuesday, four more than on Friday. The county has recorded 25 COVID-19 deaths since Aug. 8.
The statistics were compiled by the state agency Monday afternoon.
Hunt County had reported 7,075 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, 204 more than on Friday, with 1,706 probable cases, an increase of 103 cases from the end of last week.
There were 683 active cases in the county as of Tuesday, 80 more than had been reported Friday.
Hunt County had 8,098 estimated cumulative recoveries of the virus as of Friday.
Hunt Regional Healthcare is expected to offer an update Tuesday on the latest COVID-19 patient count in local hospitals.
A list of all of the available regional infusion centers and therapeutics facilities is available online at https://tinyurl.com/4cvpm6yd
