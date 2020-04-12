Hunt County is reporting its first death of an individual due to the COVID-19 virus. The office of County Judge Bobby Stovall reported Sunday evening the individual was a female, age 31-49, who resided in ZIP code 75474. She had previously been identified Saturday as the county's 18th and most recent COVID-19 victim. Stovall's office reported she died while in the ICU at Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville and also had "underlying medical issues." No additional details were immediately available.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 124,553 people had been tested in Texas as of Sunday evening, with 13,484 people having been confirmed with the virus, and 271 fatalities reported statewide.
The state agency indicated there were 1,338 people with confirmed COVID-19 cases hospitalized In Texas as of Sunday, while an estimated 2,014 people had recovered from the virus.
