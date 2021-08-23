Hunt County reported multiple deaths attributed to COVID-19 during the weekend.
In the latest report, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported that as of Sunday night, Hunt County had recorded 6,300 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases, an increase of 198 cases since Friday, with 1,322 probable cases, 55 more than Friday.
The state agency indicated Hunt County had a total 191 deaths attributed to COVID-19 as of the most recent count , three more than Friday. Six deaths have been reported since Aug 11 and nine since Aug. 8.
Hunt County had 7,187 estimated cumulative recoveries of the virus as of Sunday, 202 more than Friday.
There were 435 active cases of the virus reported in Hunt County Sunday, 53 more than had been reported Friday.
