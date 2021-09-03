Hunt County’s COVID-19 numbers continue to spike, with dozens of cases and another death attributed to the virus overnight.
* In its latest report, Texas Department of State Health Services indicated Hunt County had recorded 203 deaths attributed to COVID-19 as of Friday, five more than on Sunday. The county has recorded 21 COVID-19 deaths since Aug. 8.
Hunt County had reported 6,871 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Friday, 55 more than on Thursday, with 1,603 probable cases, an increase of 16 cases from the day before.
There were 603 active cases in the county as of Friday, eight more than had been reported Thursday.
Hunt County had 7,869 estimated cumulative recoveries of the virus as of Friday.
