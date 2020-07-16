Hunt County is reporting significant improvements in many of its statistics connected to COVID-19.
The number of recovered patients has risen sharply, while the number of hospitalized patients was cut in half and the total amount of current cases was also sharply reduced.
Hunt County reported 17 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday night.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the newest cases included seven people from Quinlan, five from Greenville, three from Caddo Mills and one each from Campbell and Commerce.
All of the newest cases were reported to be resting at home.
Hunt County had 799 total positive cases of the virus as of Thursday morning, including 429 current cases, 89 fewer than what had been reported Wednesday, with 422 patients recovering at home and seven people in the hospital, compared to 14 Wednesday
A total of 362 people had recovered from the virus, 106 more than was reported Wednesday.
Eight people from Hunt County had reportedly died of COVID-19, a number unchanged for more than a week.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 4,634 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Thursday morning, 34 more than had been reported Wednesday.
