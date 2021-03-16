The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall has released a list of 12 deaths attributed to COVID-19 which have occurred in the county since the last report was issued on Feb. 12.
The statistics from the Hunt County Health Department included a female, 65+ from West Tawakoni; a female, 50-64 from Celeste; a male, 50-64 from Commerce; a female, 65+ from Quinlan; a female, 65+ from Quinlan; a male, 65+ from Greenville; a male 50-64 year-old from Celeste; a male 65+, from Commerce; a female, 65+ from Caddo Mills; a male, 65+ from Royse City; a female, 65+ from Commerce; and a female , 50-64 year-old from Greenville.
Wednesday, Stovall’s office is expected to release and post on the Hunt County website a new set of numbers and charts showing the total number of cases, including the status and ZIP Codes of the cases.
The Texas Department of State Health Services COVID-19 fatality numbers for Hunt County exceed the locally- reported numbers of deaths. The State’s reporting can be accessed by clicking on “Fatalities over Time by County” on www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/additionaldata. As of Tuesday, the state shows 137 COVID-19 fatalities of Hunt County residents.
The divergence is due to the way the State calculates COVID-19 deaths, which in part uses death certificate information not yet available to the county. When Hunt County releases its morning reports, it will show the number of State-reported deaths (154), the number of death certificates filed with the County Clerk’s office (including deaths of non-county residents) (138), and the number of county-citizen deaths that the County Health Department has been able to independently confirm (70).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.