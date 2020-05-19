Hunt County has confirmed its 66th COVID-19 case, while Rockwall County has recorded its ninth fatality at a long-term care facility.
The office of County Judge Bobby Stovall reported Tuesday the Hunt County Health Department had completed an initial investigation and determined the most recent case is a female, aged 50-65, residing in ZIP code 75189, which includes the areas of Royse City inside Hunt County, who is recovering at home.
As of press time Tuesday, Stovall’s office was listing 65 total confirmed cases of the virus. Of those, 43 people were said to have recovered, while 19 individuals were listed as current cases, all of whom were reported recovering at home.
Three people were reported to have died in Hunt County because of COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting Tuesday that there had been 1,727 COVID-19 tests conducted in Hunt County.
Rockwall County Emergency Management Coordinator Barbara Neville announced the latest casualty at the Broadmoor Medical Lodge in Rockwall was reported Tuesday morning.
“To date, there are 60 COVID-19 cases in Broadmoor, 39 residents (15 recovered), 21 staff (17 recovered), and nine fatalities,” Neville said. “Broadmoor administration is conducting another round of testing today and tomorrow on all residents and staff. Broadmoor now has the support of the city of Rockwall Fire Department, who has begun working with them to mitigate spread and will conduct a site assessment this week.”
As of press time Tuesday, the Rockwall Office Of Emergency Management was reporting that 153 people had been confirmed with the virus, with 87 people having recovered and with 1,660 tests having been conducted in the county.
A total of 22 people suspected of having COVID-19 had reported to Rockwall County hospitals between Monday and Tuesday mornings.
As of press time Tuesday, Neville’s office was also reporting 65 cases in Rockwall, 26 in Fate, 20 in Royse City, four in Heath, and two each in McLendon-Chisholm and Rowlett. A total of 34 of the cases at the Broadmoor Medical Lodge were from Rockwall County.
Statewide, the TDSHS was reporting 723,013 total COVID-19 tests had been performed as of Tuesday, with 48,693 people having been confirmed with the virus. An estimated 28,371 people had recovered from COVID-19 in Texas as of Tuesday, with 19,065 active cases reported. The state agency indicated there had been 1,347 fatalities and 1,732 Texans remained hospitalized as of press time Tuesday.
