Hunt County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases topped 300 overnight, with 63 new cases being added.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported seven more people were hospitalized with the virus, according to the report issued late Monday night.
The latest figures included 25 people from an assisted living center in Greenville, which the Texas Department of State Health Services first reported June 17, and 10 cases reported from a free testing site in Greenville Saturday, which was hosted by the Greenville Fire-Rescue Department.
All of the latest cases were reported to be from Greenville, with the exception of eight cases from the Quinlan area, three from Caddo Mills and one each from Celeste, Commerce and Wolfe City.
Hunt County has reported 319 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday morning, with 17 patients currently hospitalized with the virus.
The county is reporting 249 current cases, 232 of which are individuals recovering at home.
Five people from Hunt County have reportedly died due to the virus.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 3,859 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Tuesday morning, 24 more than was reported Monday and 1,229 more since the most recent surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases was reported to have begun on June 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.