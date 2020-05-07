Hunt County is reporting another confirmed case of COVID-19, but the total number of cases did not go up.
The office of County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department completed an initial investigation and determined the latest individual in question is a female, aged 18-30 residing in ZIP Code 75474, which is Quinlan and the surrounding area, who is recovering at home.
The individual will replace the a case previously reported of a female, aged 50-64 living in ZIP Code 75189. which includes the area in and around Royse City in Hunt County. After additional investigation, contact tracers with the County Health Department determined that specific individual no longer resides in Hunt County. Her case has been transferred to Dallas County for monitoring, and the relevant state and local agencies have been notified.
Hunt County had reported 52 confirmed cases as of this morning.
