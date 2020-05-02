Hunt County has reported its 47th confirmed case of a patient with the COVID-19 virus.
County Judge Bobby Stovall reported Friday night that the Hunt County Health Department completed an initial investigation and determined the individual in question was a female, aged 31-49 residing in ZIP Code 75401, which includes the city of Greenville. The patient is currently recovering at home.
Two people in Hunt County have reportedly died as a result of the virus.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 884 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Friday afternoon.
A mobile COVID-19 testing site was conducted Friday at the Cash Fire Department. The numbers of people tested at the location and any results had not been released as of press time.
Hunt County is tracking 49 total cases but with two cases which had been previously tracked, one was transferred to a different county, and one other patient’s test was misread as a positive but was later determined to be negative.
