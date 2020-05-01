Hunt County reported its 46th confirmed COVID-19 case Friday, although other statistics related to the pandemic’s local impact continued to improve.
Neighboring Rockwall County recorded its third death connected to COVID-19, all of which have been reported at a long-term care facility in the city.
The office of County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department completed an initial investigation and determined the latest individual in question was a female, aged 50-64, residing in ZIP code 75401. The patient was reported to be recovering at home Friday.
As of press time Friday there were 46 total confirmed cases of the virus in Hunt County. Of those, 23 people had recovered, up from 15 Wednesday, while 21 individuals were listed as current cases, down four from Wednesday, with 20 patients recovering at home and with one patient still hospitalized.
Two people in Hunt County have reportedly died as a result of the virus.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 884 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Friday afternoon.
A mobile COVID-19 testing site was conducted Friday at the Cash Fire Department. The numbers of people tested at the location and any results had not been released as of press time.
Hunt County was tracking 48 total cases as of press time Friday but with two cases which had been previously tracked, one was transferred to a different county, and one other patient’s test was misread as a positive but was later determined to be negative.
Meanwhile, the Rockwall County Office Of Emergency Management provided an update on the status of the COVID-19 virus outbreak at a local long-term care facility where three fatalities have been reported.
Rockwall County Emergency Management Coordinator Barbara Neville said all testing of residents and staff of the Broadmoore Medical Lodge had been completed.
“However, they are still receiving a few test results,” Neville said. “To date, there are a total of 34 COVID-19 cases, 20 residents, and 14 staff. Of these 34 cases, 19 were asymptomatic and showed no signs of having COVID-19. We also regretfully inform you that two additional residents of the Broadmoor Medical Lodge who tested positive for the virus have passed away. The deceased were in their late 80ss and 90s, and COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their passing. The family and friends are in the thoughts and prayers of Judge Sweet, Office of Emergency Management, and all of us at Rockwall County. Broadmoor continues to work closely with the local health authority, the county judge, and the Office of Emergency Management.”
Neville said the total number of positive cases in Friday’s update does not match the graphic update on Facebook or the Rockwall County website.
“This is because Broadmoor has shared real-time information with us, and the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) data lags a bit behind,” Neville said. “Also, all positive staff does not reside in Rockwall County. DSHS will not include those in Rockwall County’s aggregate number. Prayers for all.”
