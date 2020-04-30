Hunt County has reported its 45th individual who is confirmed to have the COVID-19 virus.
The office of County Judge Bobby Stovall released a statement this afternoon indicating the Hunt County Health Department had completed an initial investigation and determined the latest case involved a male, aged 18-30 residing in ZIP Code 75401, which includes the city of Greenville, The patient is currently recovering at home.
It was the first confirmed case in Hunt County since late Sunday night.
The county is tracking a total of 47 cases, but with two cases which had been previously tracked, one was transferred to a different county, and one other patient’s test was misread as a positive but was later determined to be negative.
