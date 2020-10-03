Hunt County is reporting another surge in COVID-19 cases, topping 1,700 total to start the month of October, with two additional deaths from the virus.
The first report to the Texas Education Agency from the Greenville Independent School District indicated 23 people were affected as of late September.
The city of Greenville is hosting free COVID-19 testing on two more dates this month.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the most recent cases, 11 from Thursday and 16 on Friday, included 12 from the Greenville ZIP Codes, six rom Quinlan, two each from Campbell, Lone Oak and Wolfe City and one each from Caddo Mills, Celeste and Commerce.
The two deaths, reported Friday night, included a male, age 65-plus from Greenville and a female, age 65-plus from Quinlan.
All of the remaining patients were reported recovering at home.
The county’s latest COVID-19 report issued Saturday morning indicated there were 1,705 total COVID-19 cases, with 1,550 recoveries, 32 more than on September 30 and 64 more in the past week. There were 126 current cases reported, with a total of 114 of the patients reported to be recovering at home, and with 12 remaining in the hospital as of Saturday.
A total of 29 people from Hunt County have died of COVID-19. The number of state-reported deaths was set at 38 and the number of deaths certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) was 34 as of Saturday morning.
The Texas Education Agency indicated that as of the most recent update from the Greenville Independent School District, reported by the district on September 27, there were four students in ages Early Education to third grade and one student in grades seven through 12 who had been affected by COVID-19, along with 18 staff members. The TEA report revealed nine of the infections were reported to have occurred on campus, one of campus and 13 from unknown sources.
Texas A&M-Commerce was reporting that as of Friday morning, 43 students and three employees had tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolating, while 11 students and 11 employees had been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are quarantined.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting a total of 18,990 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in Hunt County as of Saturday, an increase of 349 tests when compared to Wednesday.
The free testing in Greenville is scheduled between 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. October 15 and October 29 at the Reecy Davis Recreation Center, 4320 Lee Street. There are no requirements for the test and participants are asked to register at GoGetTested.com Results will be available in 48-96 hours and positive results will receive a medical consultation from a provider.
• The Texas Education Agency’s report on COVID-19 statistics for each public school district in the state is available online at
https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/schools/texas-education-agency/
• Information on the impact of COVID-19 in Hunt County is available at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services
• Information on the statewide impact of COVID-19 is available from the Texas Department of State Health Services at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83
• Information on the impact of COVID-19 on the campus of Texas A&M-Commerce is available at https://new.tamuc.edu/coronavirus/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.