UPDATE 9:19 a.m. The story now includes details from the county's morning COVID-19 report.
Hunt County is reporting 22 new positive test results for COVID-19, with more than 100 cases of the virus confirmed so far this week.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported Thursday night the Hunt County Health Department completed an initial investigation and determined the individuals in question included 11 people from Greenville, six from Quinlan, two from Royse City and one each from Caddo Mills, Lone Oak and Wolfe City. All of the patients were reported recovering at home.
Stovall’s office reported this morning that the county had recorded 364 positive COVID-19 cases with 114 recoveries, nine more than Thursday. A total of 244 cases were considered as active, with 228 of the patients reported recovering at home and 16 patients remaining in the hospital, one less than Thursday
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 3,936 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Thursday morning, 33 more than had been reported Wednesday and 1,306 more since the most recent surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases was reported to have begun on June 8.
The TDSHS was reporting that as of Thursday, Rockwall County had 276 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 168 recoveries and 16 deaths. There had been 4,992 tests conducted in the county.
