Hunt County officials reported 21 more COVID-19 cases Monday night, along with another fatality connected to the virus.
More than 1,200 total cases have now been reported in the county, with more than 6,000 test having been conducted.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest cases included 17 from the Greenville ZIP Codes, two from Quinlan and one each from Caddo Mills and Celeste.
All of the patients were reported recovering at home.
Hunt County had reported 1,202 otal positive cases as of Tuesday morning, with 821 recoveries.. The statistics included 372 current cases. A total of 352 of the patients were reported recovering at home, with 20 patients hospitalized.
Nine people from Hunt County had reportedly died of COVID-19, the latest reported Monday night being a male, 64-plus from Greenville ZIP Code 75401.
The Texas Department of State Health Services, however, still reported 21 fatalities in Hunt County as of Tuesday morning.
County officials have explained the difference is based on a recent change in the way the state calculates COVID- 19 deaths, which in part uses death certificate information which has not yet been provided to Hunt County.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 6,191 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Tuesday morning, 59 more than had been reported Monday and 368 more than had been reported Saturday.
• Additional information on the Hunt County COVID-19 cases is available online on the Hunt County web site at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
• Additional information on the numbers of cases and tests performed in counties across Texas is available at the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83
• The state agency lists three locations in Hunt County which provide COVID-19 testing. Depending on the office, deductibles, co-pays or co-insurance may apply and a physician referral may be required. The outlets include CVS Pharmacy, 5010 Wesley Street in Greenville, 903-455-1010; Quest Diagnostics, 4101 Wesley Street in Greenville, 903-454-491; and Baylor Scott & White, 4400 Interstate 30 in Greenville, 903-259-3128.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.