Hunt County added 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday night, with Caddo Mills reporting the largest number of new patients.
A few more recoveries were also indicated with the latest report.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest cases included four from the Greenville ZIP Codes, five from Caddo Mills, four from Commerce, three from Quinlan and one from Celeste.
All of the patients were reported recovering at home.
Hunt County had reported 1,241 total positive cases as of Thursday morning, with 826 recoveries, five more than what had been reported Wednesday. The statistics included 406 current cases. A total of 388 of the patients were reported recovering at home, with 18 patients hospitalized, two fewer than Wednesday
Nine people from Hunt County had reportedly died of COVID-19.
The Texas Department of State Health Services, however, still reported 21 fatalities in Hunt County as of Wednesday.
County officials have explained the difference is based on a recent change in the way the state calculates COVID- 19 deaths, which in part uses death certificate information which has not yet been provided to Hunt County.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 6,450 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Thursday morning, 72 more than had been reported Wednesday.
• Additional information on the Hunt County COVID-19 cases is available online on the Hunt County web site at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
• Additional information on the numbers of cases and tests performed in counties across Texas is available at the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83
The state agency lists three locations in Hunt County which provide COVID-19 testing. Depending on the office, deductibles, co-pays or co-insurance may apply and a physician referral may be required. The outlets include CVS Pharmacy, 5010 Wesley Street in Greenville, 903-455-1010; Quest Diagnostics, 4101 Wesley Street in Greenville, 903-454-491; and Baylor Scott & White, 4400 Interstate 30 in Greenville, 903-259-3128.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.