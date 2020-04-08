Hundreds of people have been tested for the COVID-19 virus in Hunt County, with one patient still hospitalized locally as of Wednesday.
More than 400 cases have been confirmed among the surrounding counties, with five fatalities reported in the area, but none in Hunt County.
Lisa Hill, director, Foundation Development and Marketing Communications with Hunt Regional Healthcare, provided an update Wednesday about the numbers of tests performed at the hospital in Greenville.
“As of our conference call this morning with our Emergency Operations Preparedness team we have now tested 419, received 300 negative results, seven positive results, 11 tests were canceled and 101 are pending,” Hill said. “Of the seven positive results, five of those are recovering at home, one has been treated and discharged home and one is currently receiving treatment at Hunt Regional Medical Center.”
Hill said noting her figures represented just the tests conducted at the hospital and not countywide.
A total of 15 cases had been reported in Hunt County as of Wednesday. The office of County Judge Bobby Stovall reported Wednesday afternoon the most recent case is a female, aged 0-17 residing in ZIP Code 75401, which includes the City of Greenville. No additional details were immediately released.
As of press time Wednesday, the Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management was reporting 15 cases had been reported in Rockwall County. The cases included seven individuals in the city of Rockwall, six in Fate and one each in Royse City and Rowlett.
After not having updates on the statewide COVID-19 dashboard for a few days, the Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 96,258 people had been tested in Texas as of noon Wednesday, with 9,353 people having been confirmed with the virus, and 177 fatalities reported statewide.
The state agency indicated there were 1,491 people with confirmed COVID-19 cases hospitalized In Texas as of Wednesday morning.
Among the adjacent counties, Collin County was reporting 343 confirmed cases Wednesday, with four fatalities reported, Fannin and Hopkins counties each reported four cases, Kaufman County reported 16 cases and Van Zandt County reported seven cases with one fatality.
