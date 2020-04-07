More than two dozen cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Hunt and Rockwall counties.
As of press time Tuesday, 14 cases had been reported in Hunt County. The office of County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the most recent case involved a female, aged 31-49, residing in ZIP Code 75401, which is in the city of Greenville.
The 13th case, reported Monday afternoon, was a female aged 18-30 who resides in ZIP Code 75428, which includes the city of Commerce and areas to the east and north.
Four more cases were reported Sunday. The individuals included a female, aged 0-17, a male, aged 31-49 and a male, aged 50-64, with all three residing in ZIP Code 75401 and a male, aged 50-64 from ZIP Code 75474, which includes Quinlan and southern Hunt County.
As of press time Tuesday, the Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management was reporting 12 cases had been reported in Rockwall County. The cases included six individuals in the city of Rockwall, four in Fate and one each in Royse City and Rowlett.
The office reported 16 persons suspected of having COVID-19 had been reported in the past 24 hours, with 17 people under monitoring.
No fatalities had been reported in either Hunt or Rockwall counties.
As of noon Tuesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 88,649 people had been tested in Texas, with 8,262 people having been confirmed with the virus, and 154 fatalities reported statewide.
The state agency indicated there were 1,252 people with confirmed COVID-19 cases hospitalized In Texas as of press time Tuesday.
