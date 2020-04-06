A 13th positive test result for COVID-19 has been reported in Hunt County.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department completed an initial investigation and determined the individual in question resides is a female, aged 18-30 who resides in ZIP Code 75428.
Four more cases were reported Sunday. The individuals included a female, aged 0-17, a male, aged 31-49 and a male, aged 50-64, with all three residing in ZIP Code 75401; and a male, aged 50-64 from ZIP Code 75474.
As of press time Monday, the Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 83,757 people had been tested in Texas, with 7,276 people having been confirmed with the virus, and 140 fatalities reported statewide.
The state agency indicated there were 1,153 people with confirmed COVID-19 cases hospitalized In Texas as of Monday afternoon.
An online map listing all of the confirmed cases in Texas is available at txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.