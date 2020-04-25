Hunt County is now reporting 42 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus, with three more confirmed cases added Saturday morning.
The office of County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department identified the latest cases are aale, aged 0-17, from ZIP Code 75401, a female, aged 65 plus residing in ZIP Code 75474; and a female, aged 18-30 living in ZIP Code 75428.
Also, one previously-identified patient who was recovering at home has now been hospitalized.
Hunt County has tracked 44 cases, but one of the cases was transferred to a different county, and one other patient’s test was misread as a positive but is currently negative, resulting in 39 confirmed cases as of Friday night.
