Hunt County is reporting an additional confirmed COVID-19 case this morning.
The office of County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department completed an initial investigation and determined that the individual in question was a male, aged 65 plus, residing in ZIP Code 75401, which includes the City of Greenville.
It is the 38th confirmed COVID-19 case and the first in the county since Wednesday morning.
No additional details were immediately available.
Stovall's office is expected to release its full daily COVID-19 report later this morning.
