The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to renew the county’s ongoing resolution in response to COVID-19.
The commissioners also approved a resolution that will allow area law enforcement agencies, including Royse City, to work together.
The county’s existing COVID-19 resolution was to expire at midnight Tuesday and is based on any executive orders issued by Gov. Greg Abbott.
County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray recommended the commissioners keep the resolution in effect for two more weeks.
“The only difference is the dates,” Ray said.
The commissioners voted 3-0 to approve extending the resolution through midnight July 28.
Abbott issued a new executive order July 2, requiring Texans living in counties with more than 20 coronavirus cases to wear a face-covering over the nose and mouth while in a business or other building open to the public, as well as outdoor public spaces, whenever social distancing is not possible.
The commissioners also approved the renewal of an agreement for mutual aid between all of the law enforcement agencies within Hunt County.
The commissioners voted in 2017 to approve a resolution authorizing the Hunt County Judge to execute an agreement for Mutual Aid Law Enforcement with the cities of Caddo Mills, Celeste, Commerce, Hawk Cove, Lone Oak, Quinlan, Royse City, West Tawakoni and Wolfe City, as well as the city of Greenville and the independent school districts of Greenville, Commerce and Quinlan, and with Texas A&M University-Commerce, pursuant to Texas Government Code, Chapter 791, which oversees the creation of interlocal agreements between county agencies.
Ray said Tuesday’s vote included all of the above agencies and also an agreement with the Bland Independent School District.
