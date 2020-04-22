Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

Cloudy this morning. Strong thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High around 80F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low 58F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.