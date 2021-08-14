Hunt County has recorded its third COVID-19-related death this week.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Friday evening that Hunt County had 5,940 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases, an increase of 32 cases since Thursday, with 1,143 probable cases, six more than had been reported the previous day.
The state agency reported Hunt County had 185 deaths attributed to COVID-19 as of the most recent count Friday, one more than on Thursday and three more than reported Sunday.
Hunt County had 6,733 estimated cumulative recoveries of the virus, 85 more than Wednesday.
There were 302 active cases of the virus reported in Hunt County Friday, 10 fewer than had been reported Thursday and a drop of 35 cases since Wednesday.
The hospitals in Trauma Service Area E, a 19-county region of North Texas, which includes Hunt County, reported 2,700 patients were in hospital beds with COVID-19 as of Thursday, which accounted for 23.97% of
the 11,261 patients hospitalized due to the virus across Texas. The hospitals in Trauma Service Area E reported that as of Thursday, 16.69% of all hospitalized patients in the region were due to COVID-19.
