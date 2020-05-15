After two days of no changes in the local statistics, there was a sudden spike overnight in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hunt County, with eight more people reported with the virus.
The Hunt County Health Department completed an initial investigation and determined the individuals in question included a female, aged 31-49, residing in ZIP Code 75401 which includes the city of Greenville; a female, aged 31-49, residing in ZIP Code 75189 which includes the areas of Royse City in Hunt County recovering at home; a female, aged 50-64, from ZIP Code 75474, which inclused the city of Quinlan; a female, aged 31-49 from ZIP Code 75474; a male, aged 0-17, from ZIP Code 75474; a female, aged 0-17, from ZIP Code 75474; a female, aged 65+, ZIP Code from 75474; and a female, aged 31-49, residing in ZIP Code 75423, which includes Celeste and an area of Hunt County between Merit, Leonard and White Rock.
All of the individuals were reported to be recovering at home.
According to the official daily report from the office of County Judge Bobby Stovall, issued this morning, Hunt County was listing 63 total confirmed cases of the virus. Of those, 43 people were said to have recovered, while nine individuals were listed as current cases, all of whom were reported recovering at home.
Three people were reported to have died in Hunt County due to COVID-19 asof Wednesday.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, a total of 1,434 people had been tested in Hunt County as of Thursday afternoon, 66 more than at the same point Wednesday.
