After three days of no new confirmed COVID-19 cases, Hunt County recorded six new ones overnight.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department completed an initial investigation and determined the latest individuals in question included a male, aged 50-64, living in ZIP Code 75401, which includes the city of Greenville, a female, aged 31-49, living in ZIP Code 75474 which included Quinlan and the surrounding area, a male, aged 18-30, residing in ZIP Code 75474 which includes Quinlan, a male, aged 31-49, from ZIP Code 75402 which also includes Greenville, a male, aged 18-30, living in ZIP Code 75401, and a female, aged 50-64, from ZIP Code 75496, which includes Wolfe City and the surrounding area. All of the individuals are reported recovering at home.
As of Thursday morning, there are 79 total confirmed cases of the virus in the county. Of those, 47 people were said to have recovered, while 28 individuals were current cases, 26 of whom were reported recovering at home and two patients remain in the hospital.
Four people had reportedly died from COVID-19 in Hunt County as of press time Wednesday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that as of Wednesday, 2,112 people had been tested for the virus in Hunt County, 44 more than on Tuesday.
A free mobile testing site was conducted Wednesday at the Commerce Fire Department. The total number of tests performed was not available as of press time Wednesday.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management reported 175 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county as of Wednesday, with 146 people having recovered and 2,211 tests performed.
A total of 12 people have reportedly died because of the virus in Rockwall County, all at the Broadmoor Medical Lodge in Rockwall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.