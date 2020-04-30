Despite one new case having been reported, Hunt County’s statistics regarding the COVID-19 pandemic were said to have improved significantly as of Thursday morning.
An area fire department is scheduled to host a mobile COVID-19 testing location today, by appointment only.
Hunt County reported its 45th individual confirmed person to have the COVID-19 virus Thursday afternoon.
It was the first confirmed case in Hunt County since late Sunday night.
The office of County Judge Bobby Stovall released a statement indicating the Hunt County Health Department had completed an initial investigation and determined the latest case involved a male, aged 18-30 residing in ZIP code 75401, which includes the city of Greenville. The patient is currently recovering at home.
The county is tracking a total of 47 cases, but with two cases that had been previously tracked, one was transferred to a different county, and one other patient’s test was misread as a positive but was later determined to be negative.
On the other hand, the numbers of those recovered from the virus have increased, along with a decline in the number of current cases.
There were 45 total confirmed cases of the virus in Hunt County as press time Thursday. Of those, 23 people had recovered, up from 15 Wednesday, while 20 individuals were listed as current cases, down five from the previous report with 19 recovering at home and with one patient still hospitalized.
Two people in Hunt County have reportedly died as a result of the virus.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 850 people had been tested for COVID-19 as of Thursday morning.
The office of state Rep. Dan Flynn announced Hunt County would be the location of a COVID-19 mobile testing site today.
The Cash Volunteer Fire Department, 4745 State Highway 34 just south of Greenville was one of 19 facilities across North Texas conducting the tests by appointment only. The mobile testing teams are designed to focus on both rural areas that have not had access to testing and areas where an active outbreak requires additional testing capacity. The effort is a partnership among Texas Division of Emergency Management, Department of State Health Services, Texas Military Department, and the Emergency Medical Task Force.
Those taking the tests will be screened to see if they have fever/chills, cough, fatigue, body aches/muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, nasal congestion and loss of taste/smell.
Individuals who are interested in testing may make an appointment through txcovidtest.org/ or by calling 512-883-2400.
