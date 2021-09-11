Hunt County reported multiple deaths attributed to COVID-19 overnight, part of a continued streak of recent fatalities connected to the virus.
On a positive note, the number of new cases dipped again, with the amount of current active decreasing and with a significant boost in the number of recovered patients.
In its latest report, the Texas Department of State Health Services indicated Hunt County had recorded 215 deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Friday, five more than on Thursday and a dozen more than on Friday, Sept. 3. The county has recorded 33 COVID-19 deaths since Aug. 8.
The statistics were compiled by the state agency Friday afternoon.
Hunt County had reported 7,324 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Friday, 28 more than the day before, with 1,843 probable cases, an increase of 16 cases from the day before.
There were 718 active cases in the county, 44 fewer than on Thursday.
There had been 8,449 estimated recoveries from COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Friday afternoon, 88 more than on Thursday.
