Hunt County has recorded another death due to COVID-19, with dozens more cases of the virus.
Hunt Regional Healthcare has begun posting twice weekly updates during the surge.
Lisa Hill, the Director of the Foundation Development and Marketing Communications for Hunt Regional Healthcare, began Tuesday’s notice with a reminder that the Hunt Regional Emergency Medical Center at Commerce had been temporarily closed.
“The additional staff and equipment have allowed us to open a 10 bed overflow unit in the Post Anesthesia Care area of the OR plus give some much needed assistance with our Greenville emergency department patient load,” Hill said. “As of yesterday we gained seven traveler agency nurses, with another scheduled to arrive today plus one surge RN who also started on Monday.”
Surge nurses are those who currently work in non-patient care areas like Radiology, and will transition to an inpatient care unit.
“On Monday morning there were 23 patients holding in the Greenville emergency room and one in Quinlan waiting on inpatient beds,” Hill said. “As of this morning we are down to 13 ER patient holds. Today there are 48 inpatients in Greenville that are COVID positive. We have five COVID patients in the ICU – all on ventilators.”
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Wednesday that Hunt County had 5,861 confirmed COVID-19 cases, an increase of 80 cases since Sunday, with 1,124 probable cases, 39 more than had been reported Sunday.
The state agency reported Hunt County had 183 deaths attributed to COVID-19, one more than on Sunday.
Hunt County had 6,648 estimated recoveries of the virus, 72 more than Sunday.
There were 337 active cases of the virus reported in Hunt County Wednesday, 47 more than had been reported Sunday.
The surge in COVID-19 cases was also continuing across the region.
The hospitals in Trauma Service Area E, a 19-county region of North Texas, which includes Hunt County, reported 2,355 patients were in hospital beds with COVID-19 as of Monday, which accounted for 23.45% of the 10,041 patients hospitalized due to the virus across Texas.
The hospitals in Trauma Service Area E reported that as of Monday, 15.2% of all hospitalized patients in the region were due to COVID-19.
The Greenville Independent School District and Carevide are providing one more opportunity tonight to allow anyone 12 years old and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before the start of the upcoming school year. Carevide Greenville will be administering the Pfizer vaccine and the clinic is open to the public, including GISD students, teachers and families. The clinic is scheduled 4-7 p.m. at Greenville High School
Those wishing to register or who may want additional information can visit https://bit.ly/3BVE93S
