Hunt County recorded another death attributed to COVID-19 overnight, the first this week and the fourth in less than two weeks.
In the latest report, the Texas Department of State Health Services said Wednesday evening that Hunt County had 6,146 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases, an increase of 29 cases since Tuesday, with 1,256 probable cases, 12 more than had been previously reported.
The state agency indicated Hunt County had a total 186 deaths attributed to COVID-19 as of the most recent count Wednesday, the first death reported since Aug 11 and the fourth since Aug. 8.
Hunt County had 6,980 estimated cumulative recoveries of the virus as of Wednesday, 55 more than Tuesday.
There were 422 active cases of the virus reported in Hunt County Tuesday, 14 fewer than had been reported one day earlier.
Hunt Regional Healthcare is expected to offer an update Friday on the latest COVID-19 patient count in local hospitals.
The hospitals in Trauma Service Area E, a 19-county region of North Texas, which includes Hunt County, reported 2,882 patients were in hospital beds with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, which accounted for 23.23% of the 12,402 patients hospitalized due to the virus across Texas. The hospitals in Trauma Service Area E reported that as of Tuesday, 17.95% of all hospitalized patients in the region were due to COVID-19.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that 43.81% of the Hunt County population 12 years and older had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with 35.93% being fully vaccinated.
The state agency said 70.2% of the Hunt County population 65 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and with 62.97% being fully vaccinated.
Numbers of those vaccinated in Hunt County and in each county across the state are available online at https://tinyurl.com/29mgxxan
Multiple locations in Greenville and Hunt County have doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines available, with a list online at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.