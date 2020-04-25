The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall has provided the daily COVID-19 update report for April 25, 2020.
According to the report, as of this morning, there had been 39 individuals confirmed to have had the COVID-19 virus. There are currently 21 cases, of which 18 people are recovering at home, three remain hospitalized and 16 people have reportedly recovered.
Two people from Hunt County have reportedly died from the virus.
