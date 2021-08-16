Officials with Hunt Regional Healthcare met with the Hunt County Commissioners Court Monday, seeking additional funding to help deal with the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases which has overwhelmed the local hospital.
Richard Carter, Hunt Regional CEO, requested a portion of the county’s appropriation from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) to help the hospital district pay additional expenses related to the pandemic, which has the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville bursting at the seams.
“Because we have no beds available,” Carter said.
During a special session Monday morning, the commissioners pledged to provide $1 million dollars from the federal funds.
Carter said the staffing situation is so critical at the Greenville hospital that Reese Hurley, the facility’s Chief of Nursing, helped cover shifts during the weekend.
“Which is pretty unusual for leadership to have to work shifts due to the number of patients versus the lack of staffing,” Carter said.
He noted that as of the end of last week, almost 70 patients were hospitalized in Greenville with COVID-19.
“Just as close to six weeks ago, we had five,” Carter said. The current total compared to 78 which was the most which had been hospitalized during the COVID-19 peak last summer.
But Carter said the the previous surge of the virus was a gradual increase which built up over several months.
“This time it has been very quick,” he said.
The Greenville hospital has 16 beds in the ICU, with 19 patients currently in the facility with COVID-19.
“And we have five in the ER waiting to get to the ICU,” Carter said. “We’re going to double up in the ICU.”
Hunt Regional Healthcare has been able to transfer a handful of patients to facilities in Fort Worth, San Antonio and El Paso.
“But you can’t transfer patients locally, to Dallas, McKinney or even to the east of us,” Carter said, due to the hospitals in those locations also being overwhelmed with COVID-19.
And not only the ER and ICU, but the entire hospital in Greenville is full and cannot except new patients.
“We are 100% full and have been for at least three weeks now,” he said, with 27% of the hospital patients due to COVID-19.
Carter said that Hunt County is included under Trauma Service Area E, a 19-county region of North Texas, which reported 2,717 patients were in hospital beds with COVID-19 as of Sunday, accounting for 23.51% of the 11,552 patients hospitalized due to the virus across Texas. The hospitals in Trauma Service Area E reported that as of Sunday, 17.1% of all hospitalized patients in the region were due to COVID-19.
Carter said that as of Monday. Hunt County had among highest number of patients in the service area.
“We’re not leading the pack, but we’re close,” he said.
Hunt Regional Healthcare, like many agencies in Texas, are recruiting “traveler nurses” to help assist with the local staff. Carter said the supply and demand has resulted in a premium in pay for the individuals.
“It is currently at $130 per hour and we are expecting that to go up,” he said.
The standard pay for the nurses with Hunt Regional Healthcare is approximately $35 per hour.
Carter said the additional nurses alone will be costing the district about $200,000 per week.
“We are planning to go as high as 100 patients by the end of the month,” Carter said. “We will be in crisis and emergency mode for quite a while.”
Carter said there was an obvious emergency need for funding, but also believed the crisis could continue.
“Because we just don’t know how long this is going to last,” he said.
In addition to the staffing issues, Hunt Regional Healthcare has had to purchase six more ventilators.
“Because we have never had this many patients on ventilators,” he said. “That’s $138,000 that we have had to spend.”
Additional patient monitoring systems were needed to address the patients still waiting to reach the ICU, which cost an another $140,000.
Carter said funding which had been appropriated through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act ended on June 30, right as the current surge began picking up steam.
County Judge Bobby Stovall said the county could provide some residual CARES funding for current essential workers needed for COVID-19 efforts, up to $25,500 per year.
“I think that would retain your nurses and keep them from leaving if you can get them some extra bonus money,” Stovall said.
Carter said there was also an issue of medical personnel who also had contracted the virus.
“We have about 20 employees who are quarantined due COVID-19,” Carter said. “Probably half to two-third are nurses because they have been on the floor with COVID patients.”
Stovall said he and Precinct 1 Commissioner Mark Hutchins met with hospital officials late last week and agreed to come up with the pledge.
“Our recommendation today is to commit to give them $1 million to start with and see where the state goes,” Stovall said.
Both the county and Hunt Regional Healthcare would have to abide by ARP regulations and the attorneys for both entities would work out the agreement during the next week, with the commissioners and the hospital board taking final votes during their respective meetings on Aug. 24.
“I think that commitment is the key to try and keep us whole,” Carter said., adding he hopes the additional nurses will be enough to allow for the reopening of the Hunt Regional Emergency Medical Center at Commerce by the end of the month.
