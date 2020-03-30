Hunt County had raised its confirmed COVID-19 cases to four as of Monday.
The office of County Judge Bobby Stovall reported Monday afternoon that the individual, a male over the age of 65, resides in Hunt County in zip code 75442.
Previously the Hunt County Health Department completed an initial investigation and determined an 18-30 year-old female, does reside in Hunt County within the city limits of Commerce.
On Sunday the third positive test for COVID-19 was reported. The individual, a male over the age of 65. resides north of Quinlan.
The county reported its first confirmed case of a patient with the COVID-19 virus on March 24, a 50-64-year-old female from the southwest corner of the county.
No additional details were released concerning the four individuals identified in the reports.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, as of 4:30 p.m. Monday many of the adjacent counties also had increases in the numbers of confirmed cases. Collin County had reported 134 confirmed cases,Rockwall County reported four confirmed cases and Kaufman County had three cases, with Fannin, Hopkins and Van Zandt counties reporting two confirmed cases each.
As of press time Monday, the TDSHS reported there had been 35,880 tests conducted in Texas for cases of COVID-19, with 2,877 confirmed cases and 38 deaths. The numbers were reported from 3,704 public labs and 32,176 private labs.
A disaster declaration approved by the Hunt County Commissioners Court prohibits anyone not working under an essential service to remain at home. Essential services include health care operations, grocery stores and pharmacies and businesses providing critical infrastructure.
The order also activated the Hunt County Emergency Management Plan, under which individuals caught violating the order can be cited and face a fine of up to $1,000 and/or a sentence of up to 180 days in jail.
An online map listing all of the confirmed cases in Texas is available at:
txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83
