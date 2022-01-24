The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office is again suspending all in person visitation at the Hunt County Jail, due to rising COVID-19 cases.
The sheriff’s office issued a statement Monday morning that due to the COVID-19 precautions in place, and in an effort to limit public exposure to the contagion, all non-emergency public service is suspended at the jail until further notice.
Jail staff that have contracted the virus have been asked to isolate at home to limit the potential spread and those employees may not return to work until cleared, while following CDC Guidelines. Inmates confirmed to have COVID-19 are quarantined and isolated in the jail.
Sheriff Terry Jones stressed the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office is taking every precaution to insure there is minimal spread of the virus in the facility.
