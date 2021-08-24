The local hospital continues to see increases in the number of COVID-19 patients, with the ICU still filled well beyond capacity.
Lisa Hill the Director of the Foundation Development and Marketing Communications for Hunt Regional Healthcare offered an update Tuesday morning.
“Today Hunt Regional Medical Center has 66 COVID patients,” Hill said. The total was unchanged from Friday’s update.
“Of these 66 patients, two have been fully vaccinated,” Hill said. “No vaccinated COVID patients are in the ICU or on a ventilator. Our ICU still has 23 patients with 16 of these on ventilators. All 16 of the ICU rooms are now prepared for double occupancy. There are five patients holding in the emergency room in Greenville and we have seven patients being treated in our Post Anesthesia Care unit.”
Hill said the addition of state supplied agency nurses and respiratory therapists are helping with the continued surge, but Hunt Regional Healthcare is not yet at a level to allow for the reopening of the Commerce Emergency Medical Center.
“But we are evaluating this on a daily basis and hope to have sufficient staffing and equipment soon to make reopening this location possible,” Hill said, urging Hunt County residents to obtain a CIVID-19 vaccination, following Monday’s announcement that the FDA has granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in people ages 16 and older. The vaccine is still available under emergency use authorization for those age 12 and up.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Tuesday that 44.67% of the Hunt County population 12 years and older had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with 36.58% being fully vaccinated.
The state agency said 70.57% of the Hunt County population 65 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and with 63.45% being fully vaccinated.
Numbers of those vaccinated in Hunt County and in each county across the state are available online at https://tinyurl.com/29mgxxan
Multiple locations in Greenville and Hunt County have doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines available, with a list online at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/
