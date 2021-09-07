For the first time in weeks, local hospital officials are cautiously optimistic about the COVID-19 situation, and are hopeful the worst of the recent wave in cases may have crested
Hunt Regional Healthcare continues to deal with the surge in patients who are suffering from COVID-19 and other issues, but has also received assistance in there form of additional staffing.
Hunt Regional Healthcare CEO Richard Carter presented the latest update Tuesday on the status of the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville, indicating the hospital has a total patient census of 160.
“Sixty-six of these patients are COVID +,” Carter said. “There are a total of 24 patients currently in the ICU with 13 of these COVID +. Nine of the COVID patients are ventilated. At this moment there is only one patient holding in the Greenville ER waiting on an inpatient bed. During the previous 24 hours there were 163 visits to the Greenville ER with 88 of these suspected of being COVID+. Typically the Greenville ER sees about 100 to 105 patients per day.”
Carter said Hunt Regional received additional additional staffing Tuesday from both state and federal agencies.
“These staff include six ICU nurses, five ER nurses, three medical/surgical nurses, and two respiratory therapists,” Carter said, adding he hopes they stick around for a while.
“If these additional staff do not ‘self-demobilize’ we will have adequate staffing to take care of the patients at Hunt Regional Medical Center,” he said.
Carter referred to a report over the weekend from UT Southwestern, noting that Northeast Texas has reached a plateau of COVID-19 cases.
“This means we could potentially see a beginning decline in COVID+ patients over the next 7-10 days,” Carter said. “We are cautiously optimistic that this will be true. If that is the case then we should be able to consider a target date to reopen Hunt Regional Emergency Medical Center in Commerce.”
Carter said on Monday morning, Texas Health Rockwall opened a monoclonal antibody infusion center to treat patients who have received a positive test for COVID-19 in tent on the grounds of the Rockwall County Courthouse.
“Our infusion center continues to be at maximum capacity, but we have requested additional medication,” Carter said. “This infusion treatment is also available in Fort Worth and McKinney for patients from this area. Your physician can refer you for treatment at any of these three facilities, if the Hunt Regional Infusion Center is full.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.