A Hunt County official said he’s been receiving multiple calls this week from area residents inquiring about a possible treatment for COVID-19.
But Richard Hill, the director of the Hunt County Health department, does not believe individuals should take ivermectin or similar medications, at least not without checking with their health professional.
“That is a drug that is not even recommended for human consumption,” he said.
The FDA recently issued a notice, indicating it does not approve ivermectin for use in treating or preventing COVID-19 in humans. The notice said Ivermectin tablets are approved at very specific doses for some parasitic worms, and there are topical (on the skin) formulations for head lice and skin conditions like rosacea.
The FDA said Ivermectin is not an anti-viral and that taking large doses of the drug is dangerous and can cause serious harm.
Hill, who also serves as the Hunt County Fire Marshal and the Hunt County Director of Homeland Security/Emergency Management said people should think twice before using the drug.
“Before taking it for treating or helping with COVID-19, you need to check with your medical professional or your doctor,” he said.
