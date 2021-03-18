There have been almost 5,500 COVID-19 cases in Hunt County, while almost 5,300 people have reportedly recovered from the virus since it was first reported locally about one year ago.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall this week also released a list of 12 deaths attributed to COVID-19 which have occurred in the county since the last report was issued on Feb. 12.
The statistics from the Hunt County Health Department said that there had been 5,490 cumulative COVID-9 cases in the county, with 5,295 reported recoveries.
As of Wednesday, there were 129 current cases reported in the county, with 112 people recovering at home and with 17 people in the hospital.
The most recent deaths included a female, 65+ from West Tawakoni; a female, 50-64 from Celeste; a male, 50-64 from Commerce; a female, 65+ from Quinlan; a female, 65+ from Quinlan; a male, 65+ from Greenville; a male 50-64 year-old from Celeste; a male 65+, from Commerce; a female, 65+ from Caddo Mills; a male, 65+ from Royse City; a female, 65+ from Commerce; and a female , 50-64 year-old from Greenville.
Stovall’s office reported that the Texas Department of State Health Services COVID-19 fatality numbers for Hunt County exceed the locally- reported numbers of deaths.
The State’s reporting can be accessed by clicking on “Fatalities over Time by County” on www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/additionaldata. As of Wednesday, the state showed 154 COVID-19 fatalities of Hunt County residents.
The divergence was reportedly due to the way the State calculates COVID-19 deaths, which in part uses death certificate information not yet available to the county.
The number of COVID-19 death certificates filed with the County Clerk’s office (including deaths of non-county residents) was reported to be 138 Wednesday and the number of county-citizen deaths that the County Health Department has been able to independently confirm was at 74.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 12,771 Hunt County residents had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, with 6,847 people reportedly fully vaccinated against the virus.
There had been 83,354 COVID-19 tests administered in the county as of Wednesday.
The Hunt County Health Department announced this week that it would no longer be issuing daily reports on local statistics related to the virus, as the information will be released by the Texas Department of State Health Services at https://tinyurl.com/2475c5vh
Numbers of those vaccinated in Hunt County and in each county across the state is available online at https://tinyurl.com/29mgxxan
Updates on the status of the availability of COVID-19 vaccines and to whom it will be offered can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/y2pgf5od
