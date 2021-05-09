Hunt County remains behind its neighbor to the west in vaccinating residents against COVID-19, even as the death toll from virus continues to climb.
The county also recorded dozens of new COVID-19 cases in the past week.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Friday that Hunt County had 5,131 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 43 more than one week earlier, with 829 probable cases, 19 more than on April 30.
The state agency reported the county had 5,903 estimated recoveries of the virus Friday, 59 more than a week earlier.
The number of deaths attributed to the virus in the county was reported to be 168 Friday, two more in the past week and four more since April 3.
Hunt Regional Healthcare conducted its final planned vaccine clinic Tuesday, May 4, according to Lisa Hill the Director of the Foundation Development and Marketing Communications.
“Hunt Regional has vaccinated about 11,000 people,” Hill said. “Currently the vaccine is available, by appointment, at our Urgent Care Center for anyone who would still like to receive the shot. There is no charge.”
Multiple other locations in Greenville and Hunt County have doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines available, with a list online at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/
Even so, as of Friday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported that 31.3% of the Hunt County population 16 years and older had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with 24.92% being fully vaccinated.
The state agency said 59.29% of the population 65 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and with 51.83% being fully vaccinated.
By comparison, 51.63% of Rockwall County’s population 16 years and older had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, with 39.73% being fully vaccinated.
The numbers were even more impressive for the county’s older population, with 81.14%
0f residents 65 and older having received at least one dose of the vaccine, and with 69.44% being fully vaccinated.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management was scheduled to conduct its final COVID-19 mass vaccination events at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium today and again May 14. The office will be providing the Moderna vaccine between from 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and appointments are available at https://tinyurl.com/lastmassvax
Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), and the Texas Military Department (TMD) have announced the launch of the State Mobile Vaccination Team Call Center. As of Friday, Texas businesses or civic organizations can call 844-90-TEXAS and select Option 3 to schedule a visit from a state mobile vaccine team to vaccinate employees, visitors, or members. To qualify for a visit, a business or civic organization must have 10 or more employees, visitors, or members who voluntarily choose to be vaccinated. Homebound Texans are also encouraged to call the hotline and select Option 1 to request a state mobile vaccination team to visit their home.
