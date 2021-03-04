This year’s Hunt County Fair remains on the schedule, just 50 days away.
The 2021 Hunt County Fair is set April 23-May 2, but there had been concerns over whether it would proceed due to COVID-19.
In 2020, the 53rd annual event was cancelled due to the pandemic.
Greenville Mayor David Dreiling has had the authority to impose restrictions on the event and spoke recently with officials with the Fair, asking how they intended to deal with social distancing, mask requirements and other safety issues and came away impressed.
“I told them with the plan that they had … if they followed that, it would be OK,” Dreiling said.
Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday he was issuing an executive order lifting the mask mandate in Texas and increasing capacity of all businesses and facilities in the state to 100 percent as of March 10.
Fair board member Bekah J. Medders said Wednesday morning the organizers were still working on figuring out the details with an update expected soon.
Those wanting additional information about the status of the Fair can visit the web site at huntcountyfair.net, can call 903-454-1503 or send an email to info@huntcountyfair.net
