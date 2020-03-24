A North Texas tradition for more than a half-century, the Hunt County Fair has fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hunt County Fair Board issued a statement Monday night, indicating the 53rd annual event, which was scheduled April 17-26, has been canceled.
“Public health and safety remain the Hunt County Fair’s top priority. At the direction of our Hunt County officials and the Governor of Texas, the Hunt County Fair is heartbroken that our 2020 events have been canceled. Hunt County Fair will respectfully comply with all the public officials’ orders in an effort to keep the safety and well-being of our community at the forefront.”
The release from the Fair Board indicated that the livestock events may still be scheduled.
“Junior Livestock Shows will be transitioning to Jackpot Shows, currently scheduled as planned while following the direction of all state and local officials. Unfortunately, at this time the Hunt County Fair is not guaranteeing a Sale of Champions. Our livestock committee is working to give the exhibitors a chance to show their projects while keeping public health concern at the forefront.”
Those wanting additional information about the status of the Fair can visit the website at huntcountyfair.net, can call 903-454-1503 or send an email to info@huntcountyfair.net.
