While Hunt County recorded some improvement in its employment numbers last month, it still has a long way to go to recover from where the local economy stood before COVID-19.
The Texas Workforce Commission reported Friday that Hunt County’s unemployment rate fell to 6.5% in March from 6.9% in February. The rate remained higher than the county’s 5.1% rate reported in March 2020, when the first surges in local unemployment were seen as a result of the arrival of the pandemic.
Unemployment was at 3.6% in March 2019.
There were 41,447 people reported as employed in the county during March, representing an increase of 270 jobs since January, and 94 jobs during the past 12 months.
A total of 2,897 people were reported to have filed for unemployment in Hunt County during March, a decline of 139 people since February, but 686 people more than in March of last year.
The number of people reported as unemployed in the county last month and the unemployment rate were the highest recorded by the Texas Workforce Commission during March since 2013, when 2,903 people were seeking work and the rate was at 7.7 percent.
The county’s civilian labor force increased by 131 people between February and March and 780 people during the past year.
