Every other year, a contingent of local business and government leaders make a pilgrimage to Austin and meet with state lawmakers during the regular session of the Texas Legislature.
This year’s Hunt County Days event won’t be heading south, but instead will be held in Greenville, and will be opened up to invite all residents to participate in debating issues of importance to the county.
Hunt County Days is a Greenville Chamber of Commerce event and the Hunt County Government Affairs Committee has developed position papers regarding governmental concerns with a direct impact on the future of Hunt County. The papers have been delivered to state Rep. Bryan Slaton and state Sen. Bob Hall and will be the subject of this year’s Hunt County Days, scheduled for March 4-5 at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center in Greenville.
The 11 topics to be covered during Hunt County Days include Economic Development, Education K-12, Education-Higher Education, Education-Community College, Healthcare, Infrastructure, Taxation, Technology Empowerment, Tourism, Transportation and Water.
The chamber’s Shelly Corrales said each of the subjects will be covered during an open forum across the two-day event, with six of the subjects included on the first day and the remainder on the second day.
“And there will be a question and answer session after each one,” Corrales said, adding a schedule of which topic will be covered on which day will be prepared before the event.
Corrales said Slaton and Hall are also expected to attend Hunt County Days.
“We plan on having them there during the lunch hour,” she said.
A detailed listing of the Positions, Registration and Partnerships for Hunt County Days can be found at GreenvilleChamber.com.
Registration for Hunt County Days is $50 per person, which includes entry to the forum on both days, breakfast and lunch and is due by March 1.
Additional information is available by calling the chamber at 903-455-1510 or by email at shelly@greenvillechamber.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.