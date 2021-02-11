Local business and government leaders will be gathering in Greenville in about tree weeks, to hear from state leaders and debate the issues of importance to the Hunt County.
Typically conducted in Austin when the Texas Legislature is in session, the 2021 Hunt County Days is scheduled March 4-5 at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center in Greenville and is a Greenville Chamber of Commerce event.
The Hunt County Government Affairs Committee has developed position papers regarding governmental concerns with a direct impact on the future of Hunt County. The papers have been delivered to State Representative Bryan Slaton and State Senator Bob Hall and will be the subject of this year’s forum.
The 11 topics to be covered during Hunt County Days include Economic Development, Education K-12, Education-Higher Education, Education-Community College, Healthcare, Infrastructure, Taxation, Technology Empowerment, Tourism, Transportation and Water.
Each of the subjects will be covered during an open forum across the two-day event, with six of the subjects included on the first day and the remainder on the second day.
Slaton and Hall are also expected to attend Hunt County Days.
An online brochure detailing Hunt County Days is available at https://chambermaster.blob.core.windows.net/userfiles/UserFiles/chambers/2742/File/Brochure.jpg
A planned agenda for both days of the event is available at https://chambermaster.blob.core.windows.net/userfiles/UserFiles/chambers/2742/File/HCDaysSchedule.pdf
Registration for Hunt County Days is $50 per person, which includes entry to the forum on both days, breakfast and lunch and is due by March 1.
Registration is available online at https://greenvillechambertx.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/7591
Additional information is available by calling the Chamber at 903-455-1510 or by email at shelly@greenvillechamber.com
