An update of the latest COVID-19 numbers for Hunt County is expected to be released today.
County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray said the reports, typically issued from the Hunt County Health Department on a daily basis, had been postponed due to problems associated with the winter storm.
“But they are now finally caught up and it will cover the past seven days,” Ray said.
On a positive note, Ray said the statistics in the report are “down dramatically” during the past few days.
As soon as the report is available, it will be posted at herald banner.com
