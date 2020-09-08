The Hunt County Courthouse will begin to reopen starting Wednesday, under the latest resolution adopted by the county in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although the courthouse itself will be open, public access to the facility will remain limited. Procedures are also being implemented to allow for the resumption of jury trials and other proceedings in Hunt County courtrooms next month, although they will also require some significant changes.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court was scheduled to renew the county’s COVID-19 resolution during Tuesday’s regular agenda, but before they voted the commissioners met in executive session with County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray.
Afterward, Ray briefed the commissioners on the revised resolution, which removed wording allowing some county employees to work from home at their supervisor’s discretion and also lifts the closure of the courthouse to the public.
“Now it says the courthouse will be open during regular hours … but people will still need to be seen by appointment during those hours,” Ray said.
The new resolution also adopted an order from 354th District Court Judge Keli Aiken regarding the use of courtroom facilities. Social distancing will still be required under the order. The Hunt County Commissioners Court has entered into rental agreements with the Greenville Municipal Auditorium, also known as the GMA, and the Texan Theater for the county’s use for jury selections.
The GMA will be put into use for the selection of the next monthly session of the grand jury, scheduled on Sept. 21, with jury trials planned to resume in October.
Regarding jury trials in other locations, such as justice of the peace courts, Ray said those proceedings will also require social distancing, which means they would have to be conducted at a larger location.
“Some of those may have to be moved here to Greenville before they can take place,” Ray said.
Those receiving a jury summons in the next week are asked to contact the Hunt County District Clerk’s Office for additional information on appearing for a jury selection process by calling 903-408-4231.
Details as to the county’s latest resolution and Aiken’s order are scheduled to be added to the county’s website at http://www.huntcounty.net/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.