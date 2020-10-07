Hunt County officials have announced the Hunt County Courthouse has been closed immediately due to a reported COVID-19 exposure. A statement issued a short time ago:
Due to a COVID-19 exposure issue, the Hunt County Courthouse will close immediately as of 1 PM today, October 7, 2020. The situation will be reassessed Monday morning.
Because the County Judge’s office and the County Clerk’s office will be closed, the agenda posting for next week’s regular Commissioners Court session on October 13, 2020, will be postponed until a 72-hour notice can be issued.
The current plan is to postpone the October 13 regular session meeting to Thursday or Friday of next week, but final plans will be determined early next week based on additional testing and related information. Notices related to the postponed meeting date will be provided to media contacts and posted in the normal online and physical posting locations.
The temporary closure will affect all offices and courts in the Hunt County Courthouse. Online court filings will be continue to be accepted and will be officially “received” as dictated by state law.
