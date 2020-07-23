Although Hunt County added 17 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday night, the overall statistics regarding the virus again showed significant improvements.
There were sharp reductions noted in the totals of current cases and those resting at home, with a big jump in the number of recovered patients, between Wednesday and Thursday.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the newest cases included nine patients from the Greenville ZIP Codes, two each from Caddo Mills and Quinlan and one each from Campbell, Celeste, Lone Oak and Wolfe City.
Two of the patients were reported hospitalizes, with the remainder said to be resting at home.
Hunt County had 922 total positive cases of the virus as of Thursday morning.
The numbers included 393 current cases, 54 fewer than Wednesday, with 380 patients recovering at home, 57than the day before.
Thirteen people were reported to be in the hospital with the virus Thursday morning, three more than Wednesday.
A total of 521 people had recovered from the virus as of Thursday morning, 68 more than Wednesday’s report.
Eight people from Hunt County had reportedly died of COVID-19.
The information released by the Texas Department of State Health Services indicated that probable cases are NOT included in the case numbers.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 5,058 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Thursday morning, 54 more than Wednesday.
• Additional information on the Hunt County COVID-19 cases is available online on the Hunt County web site at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
• Additional information on the numbers of cases and tests performed in counties across Texas is available at the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83
