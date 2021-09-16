Hunt County has reported more than two dozen COVID-19 deaths in less than two weeks.
In its latest report, the Texas Department of State Health Services indicated Hunt County had recorded 228 deaths attributed to COVID-19 as of Thursday, five more than on Wednesday and 25 more than on Friday, Sept. 3. The county has recorded 46 COVID-19 deaths since Aug. 8.
The statistics were compiled by the state agency Wednesday afternoon.
Hunt County had reported 7,584 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, 62 more than Wednesday, with 1,977 probable cases, an increase of 28 cases from the day before.
There were 672 active cases in the county as of Thursday.
There had been 8,889 estimated recoveries from COVID-19 in Hunt County, an increase of 87 patients in one day.
• A list of locations with COVID-19 vaccines available is online at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/
• A list of all of the available regional infusion centers and therapeutics facilities is available online at https://tinyurl.com/4cvpm6yd
